Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SentinelOne, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SentinelOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

S has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

NYSE:S opened at $23.56 on Monday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 40.4% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 83,060 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,630,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,424,000 after acquiring an additional 643,097 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 62.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

