Resolute Mining’s (RSG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 39 ($0.51) price objective on the stock.
Resolute Mining Stock Performance
Shares of RSG stock opened at GBX 33.30 ($0.44) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.43. The stock has a market cap of £709.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,665.00 and a beta of 1.26. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25.
About Resolute Mining
