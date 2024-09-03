Resolute Mining’s (RSG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 39 ($0.51) price objective on the stock.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at GBX 33.30 ($0.44) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.43. The stock has a market cap of £709.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,665.00 and a beta of 1.26. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

