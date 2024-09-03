Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Argus lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

OTIS stock opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average is $95.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

