Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after acquiring an additional 603,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,620,000 after buying an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,248,000 after buying an additional 111,973 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $449.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $450.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.98.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

