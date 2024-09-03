Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 325 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after buying an additional 429,979 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,834,000 after buying an additional 1,268,900 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after buying an additional 629,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,966,000 after acquiring an additional 409,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NEE opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

