Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 382 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.84.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average is $111.48. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Further Reading

