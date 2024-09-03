Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 408 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,797 shares of company stock valued at $20,292,558. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $268.93 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.05 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.67 and its 200 day moving average is $294.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

