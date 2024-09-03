Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 446 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 398,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,419,000 after buying an additional 297,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $13,840,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $668,465.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $519,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $668,465.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,228 shares of company stock worth $11,795,565. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average is $76.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.