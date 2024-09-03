Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 566 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 250.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.19. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $87.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. Bank of America increased their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

