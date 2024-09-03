Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,797,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $81,560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 127,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $519.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.00. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.18 and a 1 year high of $522.57.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.55%.

In other news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,955.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,955.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total transaction of $6,920,468.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,930 shares in the company, valued at $196,971,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,666. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.50.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

