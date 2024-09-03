Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,321,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,030,000 after acquiring an additional 784,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 71,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

