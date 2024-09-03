Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $159,187,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,449,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 666.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,218,000 after buying an additional 198,191 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 188,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CSL opened at $423.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $443.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $410.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

