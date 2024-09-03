Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 25,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 119,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 364,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 45,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $365.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.39. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

