Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after buying an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

NYSE TJX opened at $117.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

