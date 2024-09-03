Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 171 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $174.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

