Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 212 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,164 shares of company stock valued at $23,760,225 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE CRM opened at $252.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.73. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.