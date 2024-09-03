Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 276 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $495.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.83 and a 52-week high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.91.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,185 shares of company stock worth $19,206,094. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

