Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 354 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.72 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.