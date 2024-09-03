Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 910 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,282,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $2,936,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Fastenal by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 58,726 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

