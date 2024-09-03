Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,742,160,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $401,371,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $220,080,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 4,565.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 113,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,233,000 after purchasing an additional 55,716 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $3,909.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,790.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,697.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

