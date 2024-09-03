Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,325 shares in the company, valued at $16,256,081.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,858 shares of company stock worth $7,980,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $27.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.