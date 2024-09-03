Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $6,334,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $161.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $161.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

