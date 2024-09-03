Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $306.93 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.