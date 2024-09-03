Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

CDW opened at $225.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

