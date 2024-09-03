Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 18,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 30.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 174,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,619,000 after purchasing an additional 40,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD stock opened at $119.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.32. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.52.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.14.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

