Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $112,000.
SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance
SPIP stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48.
SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
