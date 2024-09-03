Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.22.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

