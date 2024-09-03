Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $183.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.43. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

