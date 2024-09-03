Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $38,037,731. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,730.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,629.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1,402.69. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $1,818.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,515.82.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

