Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after buying an additional 1,215,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after buying an additional 691,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,037,000 after acquiring an additional 484,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,158,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,866,000 after acquiring an additional 320,002 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $115.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.