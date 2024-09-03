Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 448 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,663,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 865,082 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $49,598,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 339.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 648,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500,847 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $105.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.02.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,623,258 in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

