Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 483 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $113.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

