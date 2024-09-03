Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 691 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 1.1%

TMHC opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at $149,347,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $5,966,317 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. BTIG Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

