Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 51.1% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 394,005 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,980,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 832,362 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $196,429,000 after acquiring an additional 138,775 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,327 shares of company stock valued at $15,338,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.14.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $197.26 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $162.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.83.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

