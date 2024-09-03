Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $1,686,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,010,000 after purchasing an additional 168,639 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.5 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

