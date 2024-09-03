Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RLI by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RLI by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RLI by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in RLI by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Up 0.5 %

RLI stock opened at $154.10 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $154.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

