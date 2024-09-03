Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 13.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 150,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 507.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE APO opened at $115.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.50. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

