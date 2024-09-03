Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $82.91.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Lululemon’s Setback Could Be Your Next Big Win
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Fall
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Ulta’s Stock Dip: Analysts Say Seize This Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.