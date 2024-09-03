Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $82.91.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

