Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 937 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Intel by 65.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

