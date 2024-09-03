Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,706,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 510,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,151,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $167.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $169.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.94.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

