Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $127.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $110.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

