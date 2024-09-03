Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 632,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,206,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 20,511 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.35. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $112.08.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.