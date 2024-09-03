Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

