Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.25 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 19.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.1% in the second quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHW opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.15. The company has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.