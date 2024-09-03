Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $189.54 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.