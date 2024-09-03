Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in DaVita by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 28,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its position in DaVita by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $150.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $156.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.14.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,243.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,601 shares of company stock worth $17,525,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.