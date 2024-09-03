Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,585,000 after acquiring an additional 60,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 648,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 610,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,503,000 after buying an additional 83,896 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,889,000 after buying an additional 351,698 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennar from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $182.06 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

