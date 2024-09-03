Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

