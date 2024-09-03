Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 115 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $231.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.10 and its 200-day moving average is $214.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.