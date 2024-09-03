Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 185 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Capital World Investors grew its position in Republic Services by 416.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Republic Services by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after buying an additional 1,393,918 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $130,892,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,681,000 after buying an additional 208,902 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $208.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

